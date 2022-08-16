Rupee gains Rs1.52 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani rupee on Monday gained Rs 1.52 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 213.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 215.49. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 208 and Rs 212 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.84 and closed at Rs 218.96 against the last day’s closing of Rs 221.80. The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.60, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 258.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs 262.29. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 38 paisa each to close at Rs 58.25 and Rs 56.98 respectively.