APP

Rupee gains Rs1.52 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani rupee on Monday gained Rs 1.52 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 213.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 215.49. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 208 and Rs 212 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.84 and closed at Rs 218.96 against the last day’s closing of Rs 221.80. The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.60, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 258.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs 262.29. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 38 paisa each to close at Rs 58.25 and Rs 56.98 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

National song, speech competitions held at PAC

Karachi

CM Murad terms Imran Khan a ‘great entertainer’

Karachi

Monsoon rains: by-poll on Karachi’s NA-245 hangs in balance

Karachi

Man arrested for using green number plates on private vehicle

Karachi

KU issues mark sheets of MA annual exam

Karachi

Police ordered to assist citizens in rains

Karachi

Gill’s statement based on Imran’s narrative: Shazia Marri

Karachi

Wahab inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

Karachi

Sindh will be capable of producing own vaccines: Pechuho

Karachi

Sindh working expeditiously to meet energy needs: Shaikh

1 of 3,937

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More