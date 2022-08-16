SBP’s Independence Day sports events in full swing

LAHORE – Sports Board Punjab’s Independence Day sports events of chess, athletics, swimming, squash, and badminton were under way at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Monday. Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Taimoor Masood and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour at these sports events. The swimming competition was held at Punjab International Swimming Complex. In girls swimming competition, Aswa Siddiqui, Sareen Khan, Aleena Zahra, Dalaya, Ayesha Waqas, Abeera and Shazia Shahid won gold medals in their respective categories while in boys’ event, Mohtasm, Dayan Kashif, Mohid Siddique Lone, Hamza Asif, Shahbaz Khan, Hadi Javed, Hasan Jawad, Dawood Nawaz, Rehan Siddique Lone won gold medals in their respective age group categories. Sports Minister Malik Taimoor also inaugurated athletics events at Punjab Stadium.

Nadeem Ali won gold medals in 100m and 200m races while M Sharjeel in 400m, Sufian Ali in 1500m, Aman Aneel in 5000m, Hamza in Long Jump and Danial Haider won gold medal in shot put. In Jashan Azadi squash event at Punjab Squash Complex, M Hasnain won U-11 title and J Tariq was runner-up while Sohail Adnan won U-13 title while Aamir Adnan was runner-up. Tariq Qureshi distributed prizes among the winners.