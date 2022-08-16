Agencies

Sec Agriculture South Punjab terms IUB agriculture research exemplary

BAHAWALPUR – Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has described the ongoing agricultural research activities under the leadership of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as exemplary.

He expressed these views during his visit to Evyol Group Farm.  On the occasion, Khalid Khokhar President of Pakistan Kisan Etihad, Asif Majeed CEO of Evyol Group, Director of Agriculture Extension Multan, Deputy Director, and Assistant were also present.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab and Director Agriculture Extension Khaniwal would observe the performance of the new cotton genotype IUB-222/III against virus and production.  He said”Cotton is not a crop but an important component of the country’s economy and for this purpose, suitable types have been introduced by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur which is a national service.”

On the occasion, Director NCBI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal gave a briefing about cotton genotypes and expected production. All the team members expressed agreement and satisfaction with the performance of IUB-222/III against the Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV).

