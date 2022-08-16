Security Forces kill terrorist in NW operation

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces Monday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist got killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. He was also involved in the target killing of Qari Sami in the North Waziristan District. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.