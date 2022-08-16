Seven PAF officers promoted to Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has promoted seven PAF officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM). The promoted air officers include Air Vice Marshal Farooq Zamir Afridi, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood Ghazi, Air Vice Marshal Mohsin Mahmood and Air Vice Marshal Tahir Mahmood.

According to a spokesperson of PAF, Air Vice Marshal Farooq Zamir Afridi was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds Master’s degrees in Military Arts from China and National Security & War Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), PAF spokesperson said.

Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. During his career, he has served as Deputy Chief Project Director JF-17 and Secretary to Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood Ghazi was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) and Director (General Duties Group) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Mohsin Mahmood was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1992. During his career, he has commanded an Engineering Wing. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Radar Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Vice Marshal Tahir Mahmood was commissioned in Air Defence Branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1992. During his career, he has commanded 04 Air Defence units. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat, said PAF spokesperson.