Sindh U19 Whites’ Saqlain Nawaz takes six-for on opening day of fourth round

Lahore – Sindh U19 Whites’ Saqlain Nawaz took six wickets to bowl out Central Punjab U19 Whites for 140 on day one of the fourth-round match of the National U19 Championship at the HPC Ground on Monday.

In a Pool B fixture, after being put into bat, Central Punjab U19 Whites were bowled out for 140 in the 44th over. Muneeb Wasif coming to bat at number eight top-scored with 29.

For Sindh U19 Whites, right-arm fast Saqlain bagged six wickets for 43 from 14 overs. He was supported by Haseeb-ur-Rehman who took three wickets for 36. The off-spinner Haseeb ended up taking 16 wickets in the previous match and helped his side to a 10-wicket win over Balochistan U19 Whites.

In reply, Sindh U19 Whites were 94 for seven in 31 overs, when stumps were drawn. The right-arm fast Muneeb was the pick of the bowlers for Central Punjab U19 Whites, taking three wickets for 29.

At the Rashid Latif Cricket Academy, 13 wickets fell on the opening day as Balochistan U19 Blues after being put into bat by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues were dismissed for 95 in the 43rd over. Opening batter Basit Ali top-scored with 42 off 88 balls, hitting two fours and one six.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Zubair bagged four wickets for 36, while Mohammad Shoaib grabbed two wickets. At stumps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues were 58 for three in 10 overs. Mohammad Farooq returned undefeated on 43, facing 40 balls which included seven fours and one six. All three wickets went to right-arm fast Adnan Iqbal for 19 runs.

At the NBP Sports Complex, after being asked to bat, Northern U19 Blues were 54 for three in 18.2 overs when rain interrupted the play. Faraz Khan batting at number three scored 21 off 28 balls, hitting three fours.

At the KCCA Ground, only 11 overs of play could take place between Balochistan U19 Whites and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites. Before rain interruption, batting first, Balochistan U19 Whites have scored 18 for the loss of three wickets. All three wickets went to right-arm off-spinner Mohammad Tahir who bowled two overs without giving a single run.

Due to rain, the first day’s play between Sindh U19 Blues and Central Punjab U19 Blues and Pool B fixture between Northern U19 Whites and Southern Punjab U19 Whites was abandoned without a ball being bowled.