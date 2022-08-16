Sindh working expeditiously to meet energy needs: Shaikh

KARACHI – Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Monday said that the provincial government was trying to bring Thar coal to the work to meet energy needs of the country so that the country could be saved from the economic crisis by saving the huge amount of money spent on importing oil and gas. This he said during a meeting with the officials of the Shanghai Electric Company who called on him at the energy department office.

The energy minister was briefed on the use of underground water at the Thar and the water supply to the Thar Coal Project from the Nabi Sir Vijehar pipeline.

Mr Shaikh said that the Sindh government was working expeditiously on projects in Thar Coal Field to meet the country’s energy needs from the Thar Coal Power Project and was trying to provide all possible facilities to the companies working on the projects. He said that under the dynamic and active leadership of Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the provincial government had a vision that ‘Thar will change Pakistan’.