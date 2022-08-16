Agencies

Special children celebrated I-Day with zeal

KASUR – The independence day was celebrated with zeal and fervor at Government Secondary Special Education School for Hearing Impaired Kasur. The school organized a program in which Special children expressed their love for the country through colour full performances.Students performed with enthusiasm on national songs as well as various tableaus were presented in the event.A question and answer session and sketch making competition on Pakistan Movement were also held. Speaking on the occasion,the chief guest,President District Bar Association Kasur,Advocate Muhammad Younus Kayani said that “our forefathers have made countless sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan. And this day is a day to pay tribute to their sacrifices.” He appreciated the performances of the children and paid tribute to their teachers, whose hard work and dedication was leading to the best development of differently able students.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PM constitutes committee to address problems faced by foreign companies

International

EU, other states urge Russia to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Newspaper

Babar Azam looks forward to first bilateral series against Netherlands

Entertainment

Anne Heche organs donated as actress is taken off life support

Headlines

Nawaz Sharif to return in September

National

PM directs to provide Rs50,000 cash relief to each flood-affected family

National

Govt raises petrol price by Rs6.72/litre

National

Govt working to amend laws to repeal ban on Nawaz before his return

National

Imran stays away from Gill’s remarks, calls them ‘wrong’

National

Pakistan, KSA to expedite co-op in investment, energy, trade

1 of 9,806

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More