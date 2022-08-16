Special children express love for Pakistan on I-Day

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Human Rights Main Riaz Hussain Pirzada attended a special event as the chief guest here today to celebrate 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day. The event was organized by Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Human Rights.

The programme commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (S.W) followed by the playing of the National Anthem. Later on, special children performed on different patriotic and folk songs to mark their fervour and enthusiasm on this special day. Their impressive performance was greatly applauded by the chief guest and the audience.

In his welcome address, Director General Special Education Azhar Sajjad thanked the chief guest for his kind presence and participation in the programme. He delineated educational, rehabilitation and training services of the Directorate General of Special Education for the persons with disabilities. He informed that these services had now been extended to the entire ICT with the launch of Inclusive Education Programme and a user friendly mobile application for awareness of PWDs that is also having an E-technology project for visually impaired persons.

While addressing the audience, the chief guest highlighted the significance of Independence Day. He recalled sacrifices, dedication and endeavours of our forefathers for the great cause of Independence.

He said that Iqbal’s idea of a separate Muslim state; visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and the unflinching struggle of thousands of Muslims of the Sub-continent from all spheres of life could never ever be forgotten to get this piece of land.

Minister said that government of Pakistan is fully aware of the challenges our homeland was confronting and it had adopted a comprehensive plan for economic and structural reforms to gain sustainable development.

He urged that being a Pakistani, we must celebrate Independence by thanking to Almighty Allah for endowment of this motherland.

He also prayed for the prosperity, safety and success of Pakistan.