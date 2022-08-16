Steps afoot to collect flags, buntings from streets

LAHORE – Lahore division Commissioner Capt (retd) M Usman has directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to take immediate measures to collect Pakistani flags and buntings from streets and roads of the city and properly set-aside. He directed the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) zonal officers to ensure honor of country’s flags and bounties. He also directed them to ensure that the used buntings in markets as well as in bazaars were properly disposed off. The commissioner urged the teachers and parents that they should guide their children and students to give due respect to the Pakistani flags and buntings displayed during August 14 celebrations.

PUNJAB GOVT TO ENSURE QUICK SERVICE DELIVERY: CHEEMA

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that the provincial government is taking all possible measures to ensure quick service delivery to the people. Talking to the media here on Monday, he said that change in the Punjab cabinet would help further improve the service delivery. Cheema said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was taking measures for welfare of people in line with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

MINISTER REVIEWS PERFORMANCE OF SW&BM DEPT

Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Maal (SW&BM) Minister Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena visited the secretary office on Monday and reviewed the performance of the department.

According to a spokesperson for the SW&BM, Secretary Waqas Ali Mahmood briefed the minister and vowed to transform Punjab into a welfare-oriented province with hard work and dedication.

The SW&BM director gave a presentation about role and functions of the department while Director General Faiz Naeem Warraich, Women Protection Authority director general, directors and others attended the briefing.

The minister said the department was working for the marginalised communities and added that the collective efforts would result in improving the service delivery. He also stressed working as a team to further improve services aimed at rehabilitating the people in need.