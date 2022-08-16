News Desk

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby enrolled at Purdue University

INDIANA    –    Millie Bobby Brown is enrolled in Purdue University and attending classes online.

The “Stranger Things” star revealed the news in an interview with Allure magazine, saying she is studying human services, where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.” Purdue University is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. “Stranger Things” also takes place in Indiana, in the fictional town of Hawkins. Brown plays Eleven a girl with telekinetic abilities.  Purdue has been referenced in the show over its seasons, including on a special-edition Purdue shirt that appeared during Season 3. While “Stranger Things 5” is set to be the show’s final season, both a live-action “Stranger Things” spinoff and a “stage play set within the world and mythology” of the show are being created by Upside Down Pictures, the production company founded by the show’s creators The Duffer Brothers. The show follows a group of kids and adults that battle the forces of a parallel universe.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

National song, speech competitions held at PAC

Karachi

CM Murad terms Imran Khan a ‘great entertainer’

Karachi

Monsoon rains: by-poll on Karachi’s NA-245 hangs in balance

Karachi

Man arrested for using green number plates on private vehicle

Karachi

KU issues mark sheets of MA annual exam

Karachi

Police ordered to assist citizens in rains

Karachi

Gill’s statement based on Imran’s narrative: Shazia Marri

Karachi

Wahab inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

Karachi

Sindh will be capable of producing own vaccines: Pechuho

Karachi

Sindh working expeditiously to meet energy needs: Shaikh

1 of 10,918

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More