Those doing ‘politics of hatred, anarchy’ to face action: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the ‘politics of hatred and anarchy’ could not be allowed in the country and the law enforcement agencies would fulfill their responsibilities in that regard and take action against its perpetrators.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarar said those creating chaos were at the same time making a hue and cry in order to escape from the long arm of the law, but they would not be spared. The government would ensure full protection to the lives and properties of citizens.

He said those who had set the green belt and metro stations in Islamabad on fire, killed a policeman Kamal, broken the parliament’s gate, tortured SSP Asmatullah Junejo and attacked the PTV building, would no more be let scot free. They would face the music as the law would take its due course. The SAPM said the leaders of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were victimized during government of Imran Khan Niazi as many of them remained in custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 90-day remand in different cases.

Says they will face the music as law will take its due course

Alleges Imran Khan used to send his rivals behind the bars at his will

Imran Khan used to send any of rivals behind the bars at his will, however, “we never tried to incite the people to revolt against him”, he added. A daughter (Maryam Nawaz) was arrested when she went to visit her father in jail, he recalled. The PML-N leaders and capable bureaucrats like Ahad Cheema had to face hardships in barracks, Tarar added. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted 14-day protective bail to Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to PM, against a case registered in Punjab. Earlier in the day, Tarar approached the Court and prayed that he may grant protective bail in the case registered against him in the Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station in Lahore. He prayed that he may be given a chance to appear before the relevant court (Lahore High Court) against the case registered in the Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station.

He expressed his fears of arrest as the Police have not been allowing him to approach the relevant court.

A few days ago, Punjab Police raided his house in GOR Lahore.