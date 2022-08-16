Traders call for adopting consistent policies to achieve economic growth

Peshawar-The business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underscored the need of adopting consistent economic policies and make a consultation with them for sustainable economic growth, prosperity and development in the country.

Traders emphasized that it is highly imperative to make a consultation with relevant stakeholders before preparing policies to put the country on the track to economic prosperity and progress. Members of the business community said this in a meeting here at Chamber House on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting president Imran Mohmand during a visit of a delegation of civil servants belonging to various government departments and the 31st Senior Management Course of the National Institute Management (NIM) Lahore. The delegation was headed by NIM Lahore, Directing Staff, Dr Farooq Adeel.

Besides, the SCCI vice president Javed Akhtar, ex-presidents Zahid Shinwari, Faud Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, ex-Vice Presidents Manzoor Elahi, Malik Niaz, Jalil Jan, and members of the executive committee, a large number of traders, industrialists and exporters were present in the meeting.

Imran Mohmand in his welcome speech emphasized that business community proposals should be considered seriously during the formulation of policies. Essentially, he called upon the Federal Ministry of Commerce that it should give tasks to commercial attachés to conduct a survey in markets of the hosting countries and find out opportunities, and prospects of Pakistani manufacturing products in global markets.

The Acting President also elaborated on investment potentials, and prospects of Pak-Afghan Bilateral Trade, particularly the promotion of regional trade to boost the country’s economy and export.

On the occasion, Zahid Shinwari briefed the visiting officers through a multimedia presentation regarding SCCI functions, objectives, various projects and achievements comprehensively.

He stressed the need for making proper consultation with the business community before the formulation of economic policies, which would be sustainable and result-oriented, especially that would also avoid creating a gulf between traders and relevant government authorities.

Zahid Shinwari, Faud Ishaq, Javed Akhtar and others on the occasion responded to various queries of the visiting officers comprehensively and stressed the need for formulation of consistent policies to put the country on a path to sustainable economic growth and development.