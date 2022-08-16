Tribal elders condemn bombings, target killings

Mohmand – Tribal elders strongly condemned the bombings and target killings of tribesmen saying that they cannot afford any more unrest, as they want peace and development in the tribal region.

These views were expressed by the leaders of the Mohmand Political Alliance of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) Amir and Alliance President Maulana Arif Haqqani, Member National Assembly Sajid Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Saeed Khan, PML-N President Zar Khan, PPP’s Noor Islam, Jahangrez Khan and others addressed a press conference at Mohmand Press Club on Monday.

The leaders of the Mohmand Political Alliance (MPA) said that during the last wave of militancy, more than 80 thousand innocent people have died and millions have been displaced in the entire country including the tribal districts. They said that we especially the tribals can no longer afford this kind of unrest and chaotic events.

We have been most affected in the war against terrorism, and we want to prevent unrest in the future. We want peace in the tribal districts.

They said that the entire province including the tribal districts strongly condemns the incidents of bomb blasts and target killings by exposing the unknown persons involved in these heinous incidents.

The speakers said that in this regard, a peace walk will be organized by the Mohmand Political Alliance will be held at the headquarters of Ghalanai Capt Ruhollah Shaheed Sports Stadium on August 22, in which people belonging to every walk of life are requested to participate.

Workers and leaders of political and welfare organizations of other tribal districts are also requested to organize a walk regarding peace in their respective areas to awaken the consciousness and awareness among the people so they can protect themselves from all kinds of conspiracies.