Two labourers die from electrocution in Karachi

KARACHI – Two labourers were electrocuted while working in a house in Manghopir area of Karachi on Monday. According to details, one of the labourers got electrocuted while his co-worker also got an electric shock while saving him. The deceased labourers were later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, rescue sources said. One of them was identified as Imam Bakhsh while the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that almost three people have lost their lives in incidents of electrocution since morning. Earlier in the day, a person was electrocuted near Younus Chowrangi in Landhi.

 

 

