Wahab inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi, CM Law Advisor and Spokesperson of Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that football is recognised as the most popular sport in the world and organising football tournament to mark Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day is welcoming.

“With the participation of football teams from all the districts of Karachi, a tough and quality competition is expected which will further promote the game of football,” the administrator said this after inaugurating the Azadi Cup football tournament organised by Shahid Memorial Football Club DFA West and Young Phulpati Football Club DFA South at KMC Football Stadium.

Malik Fayyaz, Habib Hassan, prominent footballer Ali Nawaz, Hasan Baloch, Lala Ashiq, Rahim Bakhsh Baloch, Amjad Sarbazi and others were also present on this occasion.

The administrator Karachi inaugurated the tournament officially. He said that 41 teams are participating in the tournament, including 19 teams from South district, 11 from West district, four from Central district, three each from Malir district and East district.

He said that all these teams are excellent and talented, if the players get to play tournaments of this level, their skills will be further developed and in the future, these young people will represent the country at the highest level.

He said that sports bring out the talents of the youth, and the game of football is very popular in Lyari and the locality has produced national level players in football, boxing, cycling. “It is hoped that in the teams from Lyari and other areas of Karachi will show their best game and get appreciation from the spectators. KMC is taking all possible steps to promote sports activities,” he added.

Wahab met with the teams participating in the opening match. In the later match, South champion Haidari Baloch defeated Burma Mohammedan by one goal after a tough competition. The fans applauded both the teams for their superior play during the match.