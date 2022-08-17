APP

10 persons test positive for coronavirus in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Ten more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,433.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 43,840 from Rawalpindi and 3,593 from other districts.  Among the new cases, seven arrived from Taxila, two from Potohar Town and one from Islamabad. “Presently, 123 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while two are admitted in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in the Holy Family Hospital,” the report added.

 

 

