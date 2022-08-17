Our Staff Reporter

‘10m families to be facilitated under Ehsaas programme’

LAHORE – Ehsaas Programme Chairperson Dr. Sania Nishtar on Tuesday chaired the first meeting of the Ehsaas Programme Committee at the Chief Minister Punjab Secretariat.
Addressing the meeting, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that this programme was being started in Punjab under which 10 million families would be assisted, adding that under this programme, low-income families would be facilitated with ration at low cost, while Ehsaas desks were being established in different districts of Punjab in this regard.
The chairperson while talking about the transparency of the programme said that the Punjab government would sign MoUs very soon with National Bank, Nadra and mobile companies for transparent registration of the programme.
She said that it was a successful programme in the federal government of PTI, adding that its success was also acknowledged at the international level and on the same manners it was being started in Punjab. Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan, Chief Secretary Punjab and Chairman P&D and other officers also participated in the meeting.

