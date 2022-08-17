20 burnt alive, six injured as bus hits oil tanker on Multan-Sukkur motorway

MULTAN – At least 20 people were killed and six others injured when a passenger coach hit an oil tanker from backside and later caught fire on Multan-Sukkur motorway near Jalal Pur Pirwala Interchange. The coach was on its way to Karachi from Lahore, police and rescue workers said Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the bodies and the injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan. President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident on M-5 near Jalal Pur Pirwala Interchange. In their separate statements today, they prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families. The President directed to provide every possible medical treatment to those injured in the accident. He said effective steps need to be taken to avert such accidents. The bodies of 20 passengers were handed over to heirs after identification and DNA tests late Tuesday. Three of the injured persons received 80 per cent burn injuries and were stated to be critical.

The names of the passengers who were travelling are taken from Bus Company’s voucher. The tickets of the bus were booked after names of Zahid, Usman, Anas Shahid, Muhammad Irfan, Raees, Naveed Sharif, Adeel Sharif, Raza, Abdul Nafay, Hassan, Hashir, M Mudassar, Shahid.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak visited Nishtar hospital to inquire about the health of the injured passengers and directed the hospital staff to provide quality treatment. He also expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.