3 police officers transferred in capital

Islamabad – The Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of three senior police officers, informed sources.

A notification in this regard has also been issued, they said.

According to sources, Chief Commissioner ICT has appointed Rizwan Omer Gondal, PSP/SSP as AIG Establishment and also given him additional charge of SSP Logistic for a period of three months. They added SP Tahir Mehmood Khan, who was serving as SSP/SSG with Additional Charge of SP VVIP Route, was posted as SP/CTD (Operations) while DSP Tahir Hussain has also been transferred from office of SP/CTD (Operations) and posted him as SP/SSG with additional charge of SP/VVIP Route by the Chief Election Commissioner ICT. All the newly appointed police officers have assumed their charge.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar also issued posting and transfer orders of five station house officers of Islamabad police. According to sources, SSP Operations transferred Inspector Shamas ul Akbar from CIA Islamabad and posted him as SHO PS Sangjani while SHO PS Ramna SI Nadeem Tahir was also appointed as SHO PS Aabpara. They said that SI Ghulam Sarwar, who was serving in PS Bani Gala, was changed by the SSP and posted as SHO PS Bani Gala. SI Nasir Manzoor has been given charge of PS Phulgaran as SHO, whereas, SI Imran Haider was appointed as SHO Kirpa, Islamabad.

Similarly, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has transferred Regional Officer of CTD Bahawalpur Capt (Retd) Rai Mazhar and appointed him as SSP Investigation Rawalpindi.