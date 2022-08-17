4 held for running illegal LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested four accused.

According to police spokesman, Morgah Police arrested Faisal Hafeez, Samiullah, Kashan and Saad for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.