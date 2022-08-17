APP

4 held for running illegal LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested four accused.

According to police spokesman, Morgah Police arrested Faisal Hafeez, Samiullah, Kashan and Saad for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

New police station Phulgaran inaugurated in capital

Islamabad

10 persons test positive for coronavirus in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

3 police officers transferred in capital

Islamabad

Security of public top most priority of police: DIG Ops

Islamabad

ITP accelerate efforts against traffic rules violators

Islamabad

Higher cost of back-to-school supplies unnerve parents

Islamabad

World Humanitarian Day to be marked on August 19

Islamabad

Man killed, 5 others injured in gun battle over land dispute in Sanghori

National

Democracy as first order

Cartoons

CARTOON

1 of 3,382

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More