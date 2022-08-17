Our Staff Reporter

ANF has made itself suspect due to its behaviour in important cases: SC

ISLAMABAD     –    The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday accepted bail plea of an accused Adnan Khan allegedly involved in marijuana smuggling case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case. The ANF had registered a case against accused Adnan Khan in Attock police station.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Azmat Ali Shah counsel for the accused said that his client was only sitting on the backseat of the bike which was driving his owner himself. The court expressed annoyance over the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and asked whether the ANF had any prior information regarding transportation of hashish on bikes? The ANF prosecutor said that on seeing a bike without number plate, it was stopped and hashish was recovered. Upon this, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that stopping vehicles without number plates was the job of the police, not the ANF.

