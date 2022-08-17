Staff Reporter

Another PTI social media activist joins CM’s media team

LAHORE – Following the appointment of Arslan Khalid, a member of PTI’s social media team as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, another PTI social media activist Azhar Qazi Mashwani was on Tuesday appointed as media coordinator to the Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Ealhi.  Azhar is a focal person to PTI chairman Imran Khan on social media operations. He has been appointed  on an honorary and non-remuneration basis. He previously also served as focal person (Digital Media) to former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar. Also, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmad has been appointed as Assistant to chief minister on child rights on an honorary and non-remuneration basis.

1 of 1,839

