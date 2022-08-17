Balochistan cabinet donates one month salary for flood relief

QUETTA – The provincial cabinet of Balochistan on Tuesday announced donating their one-month salary for flood relief programs amid heavy rains and floods across the province, local media reported.

According to details, the Balochistan cabinet announced to donate their one-month salary for flood relief programs, while the government would also deduct one say the salary of government employees and use it for flood relief programs.

The cabinet also approved allocating magistrate authority to Secretary Transport and first-class magistrate to Regional Transport Authority. The authorities were allocated under Transport Force.

The cabinet also sanctioned a 15 percent hike in the salaries and pensions of government employees. The announcement of the hike was made in the budget for 2022-23. The hike would be implemented from July 1, 2022, the Balochistan cabinet decided.

On August 15, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the provision of Rs50,000 cash relief to flood-affected people through a transparent process within three days. The premier issued directions while presiding over a meeting of the Relief Coordination Committee constituted for the flood-affected areas here in Islamabad. Chairing a meeting of the Flood Relief Coordination Committee in Islamabad the other day, he said an amount of 50,000 rupees instead of 30,000 rupees should immediately be provided to all the flood-hit families.

SECRETARY FOR EARLY REPAIR OF FLOOD AFFECTED ROADS, BRIDGES

Secretary Communications and Works Ali Akbar Baloch on Tuesday called upon the officers of C&W department to keep continuing uninterrupted relief and repair work of the damaged highways and bridges in the flood affected areas of the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over an important meeting regarding the prevailing situation of roads affected by rains and floods in Chaman Qila Abdullah, Jungle Pir Alizai, Maizai Ada and Dhana Sir Shirani districts.

The Secretary Communications and Works instructed the concerned C&W department officials and staff in the affected areas to be on high alert.

“In view of the flood situation caused by torrential monsoon rains, no leniency would be tolerated in the rehabilitation activities,” he said, urging that the maintenance of highways and bridges should be the first priority.

He underlined the need for close coordination among all government departments and directed the Engineer Officers of the affected areas to remain in constant contact with the district administration of their respective districts and the PDMA Rescue Operation Team. “Government is committed to carry on uninterrupted relief and rehabilitation activities launched in the flood-ravaged districts of the Balochistan province,” he added.

Several bridges washed away by flash floods causing road traffic suspension on national highways have been restored while efforts are afoot to keep traffic on linked roads moving.