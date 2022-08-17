Balochistan receive over 605 pct more rain

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has said that Pakistan has been on the frontline of the climate change.

“Balochistan and Sindh are facing the brunt of devastating floods, while the monsoon rains have also wreaked havoc in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, addressing a gathering the minister said.

Balochistan has received 605 percent more rainfall in the monsoon season this year, climate change minister said.

“Glaciers are rapidly melting in the country,” Rehman said. “The country have to face climate challenges despite all actions taken, required to tackle the climate change,” federal minister said.

“Karachi was not used to receive more rain than a few millimeters,” Sherry Rehman, a native of the city, said. “It was not designed as it has become,” she further said.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman in a conference on Monday had stressed the need to take effective and timely measures to avert the threats of drought in the country. She said saving water is the only solution to this problem.

The Minister said small dams should be constructed on priority basis for this purpose.

The Minister said her ministry will brief the cabinet on water shortage in the country and soon will devise a new policy to resolve this issue.