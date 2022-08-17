CM hands over vehicles, equipment to Rescue 1122

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi handed over 17 modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to DG Rescue 1122 for handling emergencies, rescue and relief operations at a ceremony held at his office on Tuesday. As many as 9 water rescue units, 2 skylift vehicles, 6 earthquake and disaster search rescue vans, 36 hydraulic combi tools, 36 self-contained breathing apparatus, 36 hydraulic concrete chain-saw, 6 life locators, 6 pneumatic lifting bags, 6 chipping hammers, 6 acoustic listening devices and 6 fibre optic cameras with communication devices were handed over to DG Rescue 1122.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said that Rescue 1122 has been equipped with modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to deal with untoward situations. Today, it has achieved another milestone as Rescue 1122 has demonstrated its professional capabilities.

In case of floods, earthquakes or any other emergencies, the Rescue 1122 staff is the first to arrive, he said.

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, IG Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, SMBR, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, secretary information, DG PDMA and others were present.

CM grieved over loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM said that the Punjab government shares the grief of the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from commissioner Multan.

Responsible for the negligence should be determined by conducting an inquiry, he said. The CM has also provided his helicopter for medical aid to the injured and directed DG Punjab Emergency Services for the treatment of injured.

The best medical facilities should be provided to the burn victims in the burn center Multan, he said and ordered that the seriously injured be shifted to Lahore by helicopter.

CM seeks report about school rickshaw overturning in Kasur

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to provide the best medical facilities to the children who were injured due to overturning of a school rickshaw in the Khudian tehsil of Kasur.

The CM sought a report from deputy commissioner Kasur and directed that those responsible for the negligence should be identified and action be taken against them.