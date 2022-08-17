Our Staff Reporter

CM Murad grieved over bus accident on Sukkur Bypass

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life in a bus accident on Sukkur Bypass here on Tuesday.

The CM has directed the Commissioner Sukkur to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured persons of the accident.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident on a motorway, moving from Lahore to Karachi here on Tuesday. He expressed his sympathies with bereaved families of the 20 persons, who lost their lives in the accident on M-5 bus accident, said a spokesperson of Bilawal House. He prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased in Jannah.

Bilawal asked the Punjab government to provide medical treatment to the injured persons of the accident. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

 

