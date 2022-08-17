COAS Bajwa awarded highest UAE honour Order of Union

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was conferred with the Order of the Union Medal, the second highest honour of United Arab Emirates, for his distinguished efforts in strengthening UAE-Pakistan ties.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief had paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia and called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

“Both the personalities agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial and deep rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing added that COAS Bajwa was conferred upon Order of the Union Medal by UAE President for making significant contributions in furthering bilateral ties between both the countries.

