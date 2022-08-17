Court approves two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

The session court of Islamabad approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s two-day physical remand in sedition case on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry held hearing on the review appeal against the rejection of PTI leader’s physical remand, in which the prosecutor and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer completed their arguments.

The court has sent Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand in the verdict.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the Additional Sessions Judge to rehear the review appeal for Gill’s physical remand in sedition case.