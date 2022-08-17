News Desk

Court reserves verdict on review appeal for Gill’s physical remand

The session court of Islamabad on Wednesday reserved the decision on the police review appeal against rejection of petition for Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand.

The court held hearing on the review appeal against the rejection of PTI leader’s physical remand, in which the prosecutor and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer completed their arguments.

The Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry has reserved the verdict on the matter and it will be announced today (Wednesday) at 3 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the Additional Sessions Judge to rehear the review appeal for Gill’s physical remand in sedition case and take a decision.

