Efforts underway to make Wasa complaint free: FDA DG

FAISALABAD – Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr M Zahid Ikram on Tuesday visited the Wasa head office here, saying efforts are underway to make Wasa complaint free regarding the services of water supply and sewerage. Presiding over a meeting of Wasa officers, he said that sanitation facilities were a great welfare services for the public and deep attention should be focused on better service delivery. He stressed upon keeping revenue teams mobilised to bring the maximum consumers in the billing network in order to generate considerable funds for strengthening of Wasa resources. He appealed to the consumers to pay Wasa dues timely for continuing the services on strong footings. The director general asserted that result-oriented measures should be taken by utilising the available funds judiciously for uplifting the services as per the expectations. He urged upon regular inspection of water supply lines and step should be taken to rectify fault occurred if any site. He proposed to expand the mineral water bottling plant through joint venture mode and case be moved to Punjab PPP board for approval. Wasa Managing Director Abu Baker Imran informed during briefing various steps have been taken to upgrade the services of WASA. He added that uplift of disposal stations have been carried out for improving the sewerage system. He apprised the Director General FDA of the steps taken for ensuring the maximum recovery of dues against defaulters and said that special teams have been constituted for recovery. He maintained that facility has also been provided to the defaulters to pay their arrears in installments. Wasa Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran gave briefing about the water supply and sewerage services being provided to the citizens and foreign funded projects.

HONORARIUM APPROVED FOR FWMC WORKERS

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) approved 15-day honorarium for its employees for the cleanliness operation on Eidul Azha. A spokesman for the company said on Tuesday that a meeting of the FWMC’s committee was held which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.

The committee members purposed 15-day honorarium for FWMC workers in recognition of their performance during Eidul Azha and the meeting unanimously approved this proposal.