Our Staff Reporter

Eight die as bus overturns on National Highway in Sukkur

SUKKUR – Eight people, including women and children, were killed while 22 were injured after a speeding passenger coach, heading from Swat to Karachi, overturned on the National Highway near Rohri Interchange in Sukkur on Tuesday.

Police said that driver of the ill-fated bus lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn on way from motorway to the highway. Resultantly, it fell into a 20-feet deep ravine near the interchange, they said.

The force further said that soon after the incident, Edhi Foundation ambulances and rescue personnel reached the site and shifted the bodies as well as the injured to hospital.

Five people died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries later in hospital. Police also expressed the fear that the death toll in the incident might rise. Meanwhile, 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Nawabshah

At least 12 people were seriously injured in a collision between a bus and a truck at Mehran Coastal Highway Nawabshah on Tuesday morning. Police said that the condition of two patients was very critical. Police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The police said that the accident occurred due to overspending.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

KP cabinet reviews law, order situation in province

Newspaper

Turi demands compensation for flood victims of Kurram in KP

Karachi

One dies, several injured as building collapses in Karachi

Karachi

CM Murad grieved over bus accident on Sukkur Bypass

Karachi

Hindus celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Sukkur

Karachi

All set for anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh

Karachi

Rain lashes some parts of Karachi

Karachi

JI announces to take out Karachi Rights March on Aug 21

Karachi

Police officers punished for poor performance

Karachi

Sindh IGP for strict security of anti-polio campaign

1 of 1,873

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More