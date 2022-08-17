Eight die as bus overturns on National Highway in Sukkur

SUKKUR – Eight people, including women and children, were killed while 22 were injured after a speeding passenger coach, heading from Swat to Karachi, overturned on the National Highway near Rohri Interchange in Sukkur on Tuesday.

Police said that driver of the ill-fated bus lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn on way from motorway to the highway. Resultantly, it fell into a 20-feet deep ravine near the interchange, they said.

The force further said that soon after the incident, Edhi Foundation ambulances and rescue personnel reached the site and shifted the bodies as well as the injured to hospital.

Five people died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries later in hospital. Police also expressed the fear that the death toll in the incident might rise. Meanwhile, 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Nawabshah

At least 12 people were seriously injured in a collision between a bus and a truck at Mehran Coastal Highway Nawabshah on Tuesday morning. Police said that the condition of two patients was very critical. Police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The police said that the accident occurred due to overspending.