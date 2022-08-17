Emergency declared in flood-hit districts of DG Khan, Rajanpur

Commissioner says rehab of flood-hit roads begins in DG Khan, Rajanpur

RAJANPUR – Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Division M Usman Anwar on Tuesday declared emergency in flood hit districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur putting all the departments concerned on alert.

He personally supervised work to restore road communications network damaged by the floods in the two districts. Traffic has been restored on the inter-provincial highway running through Dera Ghazi Khan and commissioner himself witnessed the rehabilitation work. He said that a big breach on the Indus Highway in Choky Wala Taunsa has been filled and relief operations were accelerated on the orders of Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Usman said that rescue operation had been completed and 1000 tents set up in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts to shelter the affected people who were being provided food and all other basic necessary facilities.

Meanwhile, Dera Ghazi Khan Deputy Commissioner M Anwar Baryar said he was present in Taunsa Sharif tehsil for the last three days to personally supervise rescue and relief operation and expressed commitment to stay there till the time every flood hit individual is rehabilitated.

Relief activities were underway at relief camps in Mangrotha, Vehoa, Nutkani, Bindi and Sokar. DC said that every individual was getting medical facility besides food and shelter while cattle heads were being vaccinated. In Sargodha, Provincial Transport Minister Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema visited flood-hit areas of Kot Momin on Tuesday. He also met flood-affected people and enquired about facilities being provided to them by the district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Aliza Rehan briefed the minister that many houses in the area had been damaged due to floods but residents remained safe.

Munib Sultan Cheema was also briefed on the flood situation and damages caused by the flood in the areas, including construction of a new embankment at the river Chenab to protect residents of riverine areas in future.

The minister said the Punjab government was with victims and all possible steps would be taken to resolve their problems. He also directed the authorities concerned to conduct a survey of damages. Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Hussain Raza and officers concerned were also present.

EMERGENCY IMPOSED IN DEPTS TO DEAL WITH POSSIBLE FLOOD THREAT

Multan Division Commissioner Aamir Khattak has imposed an emergency in different departments to deal with possible flood threat in the division.

According to official sources, all the relevant departments have been instructed to remain alert. Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that water level in different rivers was being monitored and strategy should be evolved for safe evacuation of citizens and their animals.

In case of emergency, there should be an immense stock of medicines and vaccines. Sites for flood relief camps should be earmarked, he directed.

All the deputy commissioners should set up control rooms and also upgrade flood embankments. Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) should keep its machinery functional. Lists of available boats, life jackets and other essential materials should be kept ready, he directed.