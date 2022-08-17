General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) reaches out to UAE

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited UAE on official visit.

COAS called on H.H Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion.

The leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations and deep rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership.

Earlier, COAS was also conferred upon Order of the Union Medal by President of UAE for making significant contributions in furthering bilateral ties between both the countries.