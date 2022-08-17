Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem accorded warm welcome

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem accorded warm welcome on Monday night after winning two back-to-back gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Maj Gen (R) Akram Sahi, Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi along with Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Mustfa Shah, Arshad’s family members and others warmly received the national hero and presented him with a bouquet at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports Minister Taimoor Masood said that a world-class stadium equipped with all modern facilities will be constructed in Arshad Nadeem’s village in Mian Channu. “Arshad Nadeem has made the entire nation proud with his exceptional gold-medal winning performances,” he added.

The Minister added that Arshad’s twin gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games would prove to be a great inspiration for young athletes of the country. “Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will utilize all resources for the promotion of athletics across the province. An impressive ceremony will also be arranged in honour of all medal winners of Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.”

DG SBP Tariq Qureshi said the Sports Board Punjab had always provided best facilities to Arshad Nadeem for his preparation and participation in international sports events. “We are quite hopeful that Arshad will maintain his gold-medal winning performance in future international javelin throw events and Paris Olympics as well.”

Arshad Nadeem thanked the Punjab Sports Minister Sports Board Punjab for extending every kind of support for the preparation of international events. “I did my most of training at SBP’s top standard venues and this training played a key role in my success at both Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.” He also appealed to the government to provide him international-level training facilities for future events.