Govt to amend CrPC Article 131-A to quell protests in provinces

The Article deals with use of military force for maintenance of law and order.



ISLAMABAD – The federal government is going to amend Article-131-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) so as to also get powers to send armed forces and Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) on its own to the provinces to quell protests, maintain law and order and protect life and property of the citizens, according to the sources.

They said that an officer so authorized by the federal government, or a federal government officer so authorized by the federal government may, on the request of the provincial government, direct any officer of the armed forces or civil armed forces to render such assistance with the help of the forces under his command. The proposed amendment further said that every such officer or civil armed forces shall obey such requisition or direction.

Interestingly, the existing law does not mention authorisation of a federal government officer to do so. It reads that, the provincial government may require, with the prior approval of the federal government, or the federal government, on the request of the provincial government, direct, any officer of the armed forces to render such assistance with the help of the armed forces under his command.

The exiting Article 131-A reads as, “If the Provincial Government is satisfied that, for the public security, protection of life and property, public peace and the maintenance of law and order, it is necessary to secure the assistance of the armed forces, the Provincial Government may require, with the prior approval of the Federal Government, or the Federal Government, on the request of the Provincial Government, direct, any officer of the armed forces to render such assistance with the help of the armed forces under his command, and such assistance shall include the exercise of powers specified in sections 46 to 49, 53. 54, 55(a) and (c), 58, 63 to 67,100,102,103 and 156 provided that such powers shall not include the powers of a Magistrate.”

The proposed amendment says if the provincial government, where an officer so authorized by a provincial government is satisfied that, in the interest of public security/safety, or to protect life and property of citizens at large, or to keep public peace, and to maintain law and order, it is necessary to secure the assistance of the armed forces or any of the civil armed forces, the provincial government may require, with the prior approval of an officer so authorized by the federal government, or the federal government officer so authorized by the federal government may, on the request of the provincial government, direct any officer of the armed forces or civil armed forces to render such assistance with the help of the forces under his command, and such assistance shall include the exercise of powers specified in Section 46 to 49, 53, 54, 55 (a), and (c), 58, 63 to 67, 100, 102, 103 and 156. The proposed amendment further reads, “Provided that such powers shall not include the powers of a magistrate.

The amendment further said, “Every such officer or, as the case may be, civil armed forces shall obey such requisition or direction, as the case may be, and in doing so may use such force as the circumstances may require.

It further said that in rendering assistance relating to exercise of powers specified in sub-section (1), every such officer of the armed forces or as the case may be, civil armed forces shall, as the case may be, follow the restrictions and conditions laid down in the Code. According to the sources, the government’s move is aimed at quelling possible protests on the arrival of the PML-N supremo in the country. The party has announced that Mian Nawaz Sharif will be coming to the country in September. On the other hand, PTI has announced to stage protest rallies against Nawaz’s return as they believe that the PML-N supremo defied country’s law, and PML-N is planning to ensure that Nawaz Sharif stays in Pakistan without receiving the deserved punishment.

The sources further said that the case is being treated as ‘Immediate’. They further said that a summary is being circulated to all the four provinces, ICT, GB and AJK for replies.