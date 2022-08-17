News Desk

Heavy rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country: PMD

In its daily weather report on Tuesday, the PMD has said that strong monsoon currents are penetrating most central and south parts of the country and are likely to continue during the next two to three days.

Rain-wind with thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

A westerly wave is also present over the upper parts, it added, warning that the heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 16-18.

The rains in Karachi and across the country have killed over 600 people since the beginning of this year’s monsoon season, with Balochistan being affected the most as more than 180 citizens have lost their lives in rain and flood-related incidents.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in Sindh, east Balochistan, southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit twenty, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrad

