Our Staff Reporter

Hindus celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Sukkur

SUKKUR – The Hindu community observed the ‘Rakhsha Bandhan’ festival at main temple here on Tuesday.

Wearing colorful clothes, the participants observed their religious festival by tying the protection bands to their brothers and distributed sweets.

They said that they celebrated the festival every year in this month. They said that Hindus celebrated the festival on sighting of full moon in the lunar calendar’s Savan or Sravana month, during which Hindu women used to tie a thread of Rakhi around their brothers’ wrist and pray for their safety. In return, the brothers bless their sisters with prayers, promise to protect them and also give a gift as a token of their love and affection to their sisters.

 

