IHC larger bench to hear PTI plea against ECP foreign funding verdict

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday decided to constitute a larger bench to hear Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s fact finding report in the prohibited funding case against the party.

A single bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition filed by the PTI additional secretary general Omar Ayyub through his counsels former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, Shah Khawar Advocate and Faisal Fareed Advocate and prayed to the court to declare the ECP’s decision dated August 2 as illegal.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer remarked that it was an important and serious issue and a larger bench should be constituted to take up the petition. At this, PTI’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor requested the court to stop the electoral body from taking action against his party following the show-cause notice. However, the IHC bench decided to constitute a larger bench to hear the matter and deferred the hearing till August 18 for further proceedings.

Now, the larger bench headed by Justice Aamer and comprising Justice Miagul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar would take up the matter on the next date of hearing.