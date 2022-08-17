News Desk

Imran Khan’s nomination papers for NA-108 rejected

The nomination papers filed by PTI chairperson Imran Khan to contest by-elections from National Assembly Constituency NA-108 were rejected on Wednesday.

Khan had filed his nomination papers from all nine constituencies of the National Assembly.

His papers were submitted by PTI leaders from constituencies NA-22, 24, 31, 45, 108, 118, 237, 239 and 246 of Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana, Malir, Korangi and Karachi’s District South, respectively.

However, the district election commissioner for NA-108 said that the former prime minister did not provide a satisfactory answer to the objections related to his assets, and therefore, his nomination papers were rejected.

The returning officer issued the final list after checking all the documents.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced September 25 as the date for the by-polls after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had on July 28 accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers — nine on general and two on reserved seats.

However, Khan’s papers have been accepted in the remaining eight constituencies.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM for joint survey over flood losses from Balochistan

National

Pakistan, UK reach agreement over repatriation of convicted criminals

National

Federal, Punjab govts at loggerheads over Shahbaz Gill’s custody

National

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Bajwa on receiving UAE’s highest civil award

National

Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar visits Dubai UAE

National

Shahbaz Gill moves IHC against physical remand

National

SAPM Attaullah Tarar gets anti-narcotics portfolio

National

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan refuses to respond to FIA notice

National

Punjab govt upgrades Gujrat dist to division

1 of 8,828

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More