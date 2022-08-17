Our Staff Reporter

ITP accelerate efforts against traffic rules violators

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police have accelerated its efforts against those involved in violation of traffic laws especially against bikers riding without helmet and driving license. ITP are working on hastening actions against traffic violators under special directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to reduce accidents and to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic. Senior Superintendent of Police SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Tuesday has advised all zonal DSPs and inspectors to take strict action against all the motorists violating traffic rules especially against those without helmet and driving license.

ICTP has constituted special squads to conduct operations throughout the city, and its education wing will work to improve road safety awareness for the public on several highways of the capital.

SSP Traffic has instructed officers to deal with the citizens in a courteous manner as disrespect will not be tolerated and to take unbiased action against rule violators.

He said that in-charge beat inspectors will be answerable for their jurisdictions and that strict departmental action will be taken against underperformers while those who work diligently will be rewarded for their efforts.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanweer has also appealed the citizens to follow traffic rules and assist ICTP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

 

