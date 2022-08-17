Kashmiris, Sikhs in UK highlight Indian HR abuses in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – As India celebrated its Independence Day on August 15, the Kashmiri and Sikh communities in the United Kingdom held a number of protest demonstrations across the United Kingdom to highlight human rights abuses by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for seeking Free Khalistan. The Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK also arranged a digital van which displayed the messages of brutalities and human rights violations by Indian forces in the IIOJK. The van passed in front of important landmarks in Central London including the British Parliament, 10 Downing Street, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus, the Indian High Commission, and other important diplomatic missions. Different organisations representing the British Sikhs and Kashmiris held a joint protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London. The protestors were holding banners and placards and chanted slogans for independent Khalistan and liberation of Kashmir. During the protest demonstrations, a brawl between the Indian supporters and Sikh protesters was also reported when a Sikh protester snatched the Indian flag from an Indian citizen and tore it down. A protest demonstration was held in front of the Indian Consulate in Birmingham by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK. Holding banners and placards, the participants chanted slogans against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and declared August 15 as Black Day.