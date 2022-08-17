KP CS satisfied over pace of Covid-19 vaccination

Peshawar-Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the pace of Covid-19 vaccination and directed all district administrations to focus on achieving targets to immunize the maximum population against corona.

Presiding over a review meeting held here at Civil Secretariat, Chief Secretary directed district administrations to meet daily targets to achieve vaccination coverage of at least 80% of the population of the province set forth by the National Command and Operation Center.

Relevant administrative secretaries, Director General Health Services, Director PMRU, and Coordinator Emergency Operation Center Asif Rahim were present in the meeting while Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers participated through video link.

Coordinator EOC briefed the meeting on the current situation and daily targets set for districts.

The Chief Secretary further directed that vaccination should be continued in medical teaching institutes and district headquarters hospitals except in catchment areas, in the districts where the polio drive is being conducted. He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against heads of hospitals with unsatisfactory performance during the vaccination drive.