KP U19 Blues’ Farooq scores century on day two of fourth round

LAHORE – Muhammad Farooq representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues scored an unbeaten century against Balochistan U19 Blues on day two of the fourth round match of the National U19 Championship on Tuesday. At the Rashid Latif Cricket Academy, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 58-3 in 10 overs, KP U19 Blues scored 170-4 in 36 overs. Resuming his innings on 43, right-handed Farooq returned undefeated on a 110-ball 111, hitting 16 fours and one six. He added an unbroken 83-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Haseeb Khan (28). For Balochistan, Adnan Iqbal bagged 4-46. At the NBP Sports Complex, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 54-3, Northern U19 Blues scored 120-6 in 43.4 overs when rain interrupted the game. M Aftab top-scored with an unbeaten 38 off 79 balls, hitting two fours. Southern Punjab U19 Blues’ Bilal Ahmed and Kashif Fareed bagged two wickets apiece. At the UBL Sports Complex, after being put into bat, Sindh U19 Blues scored 125-2 in 30 overs against Central Punjab U19 Blues. Afnan Khan returned undefeated on 39 off 50 balls. At the HPC Ground, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 94-7, Sindh U19 Whites declared their innings on 144-9 in 60.1 overs against Central Punjab U19 Whites with Syed Tayyab Hussain smashing unbeaten 52. For Central Punjab, Hassan Ali Jnr and Muneeb Wasif grabbed three wickets each. The day’s play of the remaining two fixtures of the group was abandoned due to rain.