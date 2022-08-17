Lightning strike kills three in Sindh’s Shahdadkot

| Four children drown in rainwater in Badin.

SHAHDADKOT/BADIN – A lightning strike killed three persons and injured another one in Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh province on Tuesday.

According to reports, two brothers namely Muhammad Ameen and Muhammad Ishaq and their cousin Muhammad Khan were having lunch together under the shade of a tree on an agricultural field when the lightning struck them. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Larkana.

Similar incident happened in Badin area of Sindh earlier this week where lightening strike killed three persons, including two women. Another incident of lightening strike was also reported in Tharparkar where one person was killed.

Two more children drowned in rainwater in a village near Nindo Town of Badin on Tuesday. The bodies were pulled out by the local residents on a self-help basis and moved to a rural health centre in Nindo where identification of the deceased was ascertained. The victims were identified by police as 10-years-old Shizan and 8-years-old Tabassum. Another two children were also drowned in Chandio Nagar area of Badin the other day bringing the death toll to four in Badin in the last two days.