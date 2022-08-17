Our Staff Reporter

Lightning strike kills three in Sindh’s Shahdadkot

| Four children drown in rainwater in Badin.

 

SHAHDADKOT/BADIN     –    A lightning strike killed three persons and injured another one in Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh province on Tuesday.

According to reports, two brothers namely Muhammad Ameen and Muhammad Ishaq and their cousin Muhammad Khan were having lunch together under the shade of a tree on an agricultural field when the lightning struck them. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Larkana.

Similar incident happened in Badin area of Sindh earlier this week where lightening strike killed three persons, including two women. Another incident of lightening strike was also reported in Tharparkar where one person was killed.

Two more children drowned in rainwater in a village near Nindo Town of Badin on Tuesday. The bodies were pulled out by the local residents on a self-help basis and moved to a rural health centre in Nindo where identification of the deceased was ascertained.  The victims were identified by police as 10-years-old Shizan and 8-years-old Tabassum.  Another two children were also drowned in Chandio Nagar area of Badin the other day bringing the death toll to four in Badin in the last two days.

More Stories
Islamabad

Miftah defends petrol price hike amid Zardari, Maryam criticism

Islamabad

Shahzad Akbar among 10 people placed on ECL

Islamabad

No immediate threat of high-flood in River Ravi: Official

Islamabad

Pak, US agree to further optimise military to military ties

National

Minister denies Imran’s claim Gill ‘stripped naked, tortured’ in Punjab jail

National

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack on polio team in Tank

Islamabad

Rupee recovers after ‘green signals’ from IMF, friendly states

National

Pakistan willing to bridge US-China differences: PM

Islamabad

ANF has made itself suspect due to its behaviour in important cases: SC

Islamabad

PML-N bosses ‘split’ over petrol price hike

1 of 9,827

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More