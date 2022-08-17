Staff Reporter

Local admin finalises arrangements to cope with rains

KARACHI – The administration of district Korangi on Tuesday put all the emergency centres in all zones of district Korangi on alert in view of more rain forecast. Administrator Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman and Municipal Commissioner Waseem Mustafa Soomro have directed the concerned departments to keep required machinery operational and put necessary staffers on alert to respond in case of any emergency situation during rain.

 

 

They directed to immediately install pumps in the low-laying areas for dewatering after the rain. They also directed the officials concerned for putting a close watch at all drains and perform cleaning wherever required.

