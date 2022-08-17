Israr Ahmad

Man killed, 5 others injured in gun battle over land dispute in Sanghori

Rawalpindi – A gun battle broke out between two groups in Sanghori over a land dispute left one person dead and injured five others, informed sources here on Tuesday.

The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Mandra. The police moved the dead body and injured persons to hospital and Rural Health Centre Mandra for autopsy and medical treatment.

According to sources, two groups clashed with each other over a land dispute in Sanghori Village in Mandra over a land dispute. The members of both groups started firing at each other, they said adding that resultantly a man was killed while five others got wounded.

Upon alerting by area people, Mandra police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording the statements of the eye witnesses. The dead body and the injured persons were shifted to hospital where the deceased was identified as Khalid. Sajid, Nazim, Abid and Haroon Rashid were among the injured, sources said.

Meanwhile, Mandra police registered case and began an investigation. SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema has directed the police to arrest the accused immediately.

 

