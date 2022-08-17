Maryam Aurangzeb participates in the ceremony of Radio Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee

Faqi Information and Broadcasting Minister Maryam Aurangzeb’s participation in the ceremony organized on the occasion of the establishment of Pakistan and Radio Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee organized by Radio Pakistan.

Senior artists, singers, writers, poets, musicians and other people from Radio Pakistan were specially invited.

Radio and Pakistan were born side by side, Radio is the voice of beloved Pakistan and symbol of Pakistanis.

Radio played an important role in the development of moderate attitudes in the society, the decline in the role of radio led to the increase of extremist attitudes in the society.

Senior artists of Radio Pakistan are our asset, we should utilize their skills and abilities, Federal Minister for Information

According to Federal Minister for Information Diamond Jubilee celebrations are not complete without senior artists.

The Information Minister also gave awards to the people selected in various categories.

The Federal Information Minister cut the birthday cake of Pakistan along with the senior artists and paid tribute to them.

Highlights of national anthems, national songs played on Radio Pakistan since the establishment of Pakistan and special performances were also presented in the event.

On this occasion, the Federal Information Minister congratulated Radio Pakistan’s host and senior artists on the birthday of Pakistan.

Director General Radio Sohail Ali Khan, Principal Information Officer Mubasher Hassan and other senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present in the ceremony.