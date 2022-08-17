Minister denies Imran’s claim Gill ‘stripped naked, tortured’ in Punjab jail

RAWALPINDI – Punjab Home Minister Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar on Tuesday categorically rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s claim that his chief of staff Shehbaz Gill was brutally tortured at Adiala Jail and said that Gill is safe and secure in his prison cell.

“There is no truth in the claims that Gill was stripped naked inside the cell and tortured brutally,” he said adding that placing any prisoner inside a prison by the authorities is completely impossible and out of question.

“All the inmates or prisoners are safe and secure inside the prisons of the province and they are not even touched by the authorities,” said the minister while talking to media men outside the Adiala Jail yesterday.

Dr Shehbaz Gill is facing mutiny and sedition charges and currently kept in a cell of Adiala Jail.

The minister said that Gill was the accused of the federation and the prisons department has no authority to extend or reduce the punishment to him.

“The anti-Army remarks of Gill can’t be supported at any cost,” he mentioned.

It is to be mentioned here that Imran Khan the other day had alleged that Shehbaz Gill was stripped off and brutally tortured at the Adiala Jail.

The Punjab home minister said that he would meet with party chief Imran Khan and would brief him about the reality in detail. “Shehbaz Gill is perfect and healthy inside the prisons and he would himself issue statement about his physical fitness soon after release from the jail,” he said.