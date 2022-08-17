Modern eye hospital to be built in Quetta

QUETTA – Al-Shifa Trust President Maj Gen (retd) Rehmat Khan on Tuesday said Al-Shifa Trust was to set up a full-fledged hospital in Quetta with a capacity of 400 patients per day. Talking to a group of senior journalists, he said army had allocated a suitable land to the Al-Shifa Trust on which a state-of-the-art eye hospital would be built to improve the delivery of care in the city and rural areas. Rehmat Khan said the site was adjacent to the Quetta Cantt where NUST, cancer and cardiology hospitals were also located and public would have an easy approach to the facility. He said the the eye hospital would cost around Rs80 million and it would be completed by 2024. He said that all the details have been finalized during his visit to Quetta in July. He further said with a mission to eliminate blindness and to take eye care of as many people as possible, the hospital would provide comprehensive eye care services to the people of Balochistan and those living in isolated regions of Afghanistan and Iranian Balochistan. This hospital with fifty beds would have a capacity to tackle 400 OPD patients and conduct 50 surgeries per day while every patient would get high-quality and efficient services, he mentioned. He said an agreement had been signed with the authorities concerned and the site had been demarcated besides hiring an architect. Doctors, as well as paramedical staff for the Quetta eye hospital, were undergoing comprehensive training at Al-Shifa Trust Rawalpindi, he maintained.